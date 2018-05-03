China publishes selected works on Marxism from 1920s

A selection of works on Marxism published in China in the 1920s were reintroduced to Chinese readers on Wednesday by a Chinese publishing house to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx.

The selected works chose 92 books on Marxism published in China between 1920 and 1927 out of 200 such writings. They include classic works by Marx, Engels and Lenin, as well as interpretations of works as compiled by Chinese scholars.

The publication, introduced by Hubei People's Press, has 24 volumes and 15,000 pages. A full edition is expected to be published by 2021 when China embraces the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The publication made its debut Wednesday at a ceremony in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The initial publication covers three volumes on Marxist classics.

Marx, born on May 5, 1818, was largely ignored by scholars in his own lifetime, though his social, economic and political ideas gained rapid acceptance after his death in 1883.