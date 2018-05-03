China-U.S. consultation will be constructive if U.S. delegation is sincere: FM spokesperson

Consultation between China and the United States on economic and trade issues will be constructive as long as the U.S. delegation comes with sincerity, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a question regarding the upcoming China visit by a U.S. delegation comprising of high-ranking trade and economic officials.

At the regular daily news briefing Wednesday, Hua confirmed the visit, saying that China welcomes the visit by the U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin, who is also U.S. president's special envoy, will lead the U.S. delegation to visit China from Thursday to Friday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will exchange views on China-U.S. economic and trade issues of common concern with the U.S. delegation.

China and the United States are the world's top two economies. Properly settling issues in economic and trade relations through equal consultations and maintaining the overall stability of trade relations are undoubtedly in line with the common interests of both sides and will help world economic stability and growth, said the spokesperson.

Given the volume of the two economies and the complexity of their relations, it is unrealistic to expect to solve all the problems through one single consultation, Hua said.

As long as the U.S. delegation is sincere about maintaining the overall stability of China-U.S. economic and trade relations and an attitude of mutual respect, equal consultation and mutual benefits, the consultation will be constructive, Hua said.