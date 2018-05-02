LINE

Politics

Establishment of China, Dominican Republic ties 'justified and above board': FM spokesperson

1
2018-05-02 22:54Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China said on Wednesday that there is only one precondition for the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic, which is to recognize and adhere to the one-China principle.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks when asked to comment on the claim by the Taiwan side that the Chinese mainland has used huge amounts of financial aid to induce the Dominican Republic to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Hua said that there is but one China in the world, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

The Dominican Republic's severing of so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China is in full compliance with the norms of international law and international relations, she said.

The establishment of ties conforms to the fundamental and long-term interests of the people of the two countries, Hua said, adding it is perfectly justified and above board.

In the joint communique signed by China and the Dominican Republic, as well as the Dominican Republic's public statement, the government of the Dominican Republic affirmed its adherence to the one-China principle, said Hua.

"We believe that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic will certainly open up broad prospects for friendly cooperation between the two countries in various fields," she said.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic has proved that adhering to the one-China principle is the consensus of the international community and it meets the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times, said Hua.

　　

