President Xi to attend conference to mark Karl Marx's birth

2018-05-02

President Xi Jinping will attend a conference to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx, scheduled to be held on Friday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the conference to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The event will be live broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV), China National Radio (CNR), China Radio International (CRI), and on key news websites and apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and CCTV, as well as www.china.com.cn.

　　

