Zhangjiakou restarts construction for Beijing 2022

Zhangjiakou, Beijing's co-host city in Hebei Province for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, has restarted construction projects for the Games ranging from competition venues to major infrastructure.

Beijing 2022 has three competition zones, namely Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. The Zhangjiakou Zone, with a total of eight competition and non-competition venues, will host two sports (skiing and biathlon), 50 events out of six disciplines (snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon).

On May 1, a total of 27 projects, including the Nordic Center and Biathlon Center, the Genting Snow Park, and other projects such as event roads and landscape engineering began again after being suspended due to weather. In addition, seven new projects have also been launched, including the Zhangjiakou Olympic village, the helicopter parking apron at the Genting Snows Park, and various utility projects.

According to the organizers, a total of 28 construction projects will be restarted in Zhangjiakou, in addition to 10 new projects beginning this year.

The design of competition venues in Zhangjiakou is closely linked with Chinese elements. For example, the ski jumping course at the Nordic Center is designed as Ruyi, an S-shaped Chinese traditional ornamental object and a symbol of good luck.

The construction projects will also take environmental protection measures, including steps to ensure that venues are utilized both during an after the Games.