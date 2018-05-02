Six Francois' leaf monkeys born in SW China nature reserve

Six Francois' leaf monkeys have been born in a nature reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province since March, the reserve administration said Wednesday.

The new borns are creamy yellow and they will take a year to grow into a medium-sized primate with black, silky hair, said Wu Ankang, director of the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve. The life expectancy of a Francois' leaf monkey is about 20 years.

Currently there are about 550 Francois' langurs in the reserve and the number is increasing, said Wu.

Also known as Francois' leaf monkeys, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals, and also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. The species are found in China's Guangxi, Guizhou, Chongqing and the northern mountain areas of Vietnam.

There are about 2,000 Francois' leaf monkeys worldwide, of which 1,500 live in China.