LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Six Francois' leaf monkeys born in SW China nature reserve

1
2018-05-02 16:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Six Francois' leaf monkeys have been born in a nature reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province since March, the reserve administration said Wednesday.

The new borns are creamy yellow and they will take a year to grow into a medium-sized primate with black, silky hair, said Wu Ankang, director of the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve. The life expectancy of a Francois' leaf monkey is about 20 years.

Currently there are about 550 Francois' langurs in the reserve and the number is increasing, said Wu.

Also known as Francois' leaf monkeys, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals, and also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. The species are found in China's Guangxi, Guizhou, Chongqing and the northern mountain areas of Vietnam.

There are about 2,000 Francois' leaf monkeys worldwide, of which 1,500 live in China.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.