Over 200,000 police mobilized to ensure road safety during May Day holiday

More than 200,000 police officers and 50,000 vehicles were mobilized nationwide each day to ensure road safety during the three-day May Day holiday which ended Tuesday, official data showed.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the number of traffic accidents involving casualties across China saw a 31.3-percent decrease year on year during the holiday from April 29 to May 1, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The death toll caused by these accidents was down 41.9 percent from the same period of last year.