5.2-magnitude quake hits Iran's western city, injures 31

2018-05-02 Xinhua

At least 31 people were injured in the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Sisakht city in Iran's western Kohgiluye and Boyerahmad province at 10:38 local time (0608 GMT) on Wednesday, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake, with a depth of 8 km, was determined to be at 30.834 degrees north latitude and 51.559 degrees east longitude.

People in Sisakht are out in panic following the quake.

Firefighting operators are patrolling on the streets and asking people to stay out of their houses.

Major damage have not been reported in the city so far, but the residential areas in the suburban rural regions have sustained damage.

The telephone communication and power supplies have been disrupted.

Relief teams have been dispatched to the region.

Multiple strong quakes have shaken western Iran in the past months.

In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the same area, killing at least 530 people and injured more than 8,000.

　　

