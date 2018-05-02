LINE

Woodpecker-inspired aircraft to reduce impact: Chinese researchers

2018-05-02 Xinhua

Chinese researchers are developing a new aircraft that simulates the skull of a woodpecker to reduce the effects of impact, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT) website.

When a woodpecker pecks wood, its skull withstands a very high-force impact, but its brain does not get a concussion.

A woodpecker's brain is wrapped in a very dense, resilient skull with multiple holes, said Yin Jin, technical head of aircraft development.

The aircraft, modeled after a woodpecker's skull, is expected to have a lightweight recyclable buffer structure.

In addition to aircraft, the technology could be applied to improve the comfort of vehicles, ships, and airplanes and enhance precision in industrial processing.

　　

