LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Relic thieves damage Great Wall in north China

1
2018-05-02 14:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Illegal excavations have left a dozen holes under a section of Qin Dynasty Great Wall built over 2,000 years ago in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Police in Guyang County, Baotou City, said on Wednesday that they have arrested two thieves who allegedly dug for relics such as coins and arrowheads along the Great Wall.

Inner Mongolia boasts a 7,570-km stretch, or 35 percent of the Great Wall.

Police investigation found that the suspects bought metal detectors to search for underground relics and dug into the soil around the wall.

The wall, built on mountain ridges, has a beacon tower every 1,000 meters in Baotou. The suspects were caught by police while they were digging around one of the towers. Police seized a number of relics on the spot. Most of the stolen items have been retrieved.

The illegal excavation was reported by volunteer guards. The county has 45 such volunteers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.