Culture

Programs for children to receive stricter regulation on Tencent

2018-05-02 14:18shine.cn

Programs and short videos specifically designed for children will receive stricter regulation on Tencent's v.qq.com, officials said at a recent forum on the creation of a safer and healthier Internet environment.

Kids' programs on the video-sharing website now cover animation, education, variety shows and children's songs. To enhance the quality of the programs, Tencent will raise the threshold for its content providers — only inspiring and positive shows will be introduced for children.

Meanwhile, Tencent will get involved in branding, spin-offs and developing original content. More talented producers for kids' programs will be supported.

Many domestic animated series will debut on the website soon. Among them will be "Animal Choir," a series that blends traditional Chinese music with diverse modern musical elements, as well as a new adaptation of Zheng Yuanjie's classic tale "Shuke and Beita."

　　

