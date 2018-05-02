FIFA World Cup trophy returns to Russia

Just a month ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the trophy has come back to Russia and will visit nine cities. The tour will end in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup on June 14.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour consisted of two parts. During the first phase, from September to December 2017, the trophy traveled through 15 cities in Russia before going abroad to more than 50 countries.

The trophy has ended its tour in Japan and will stay in Russia's Vladivostok from May 1 to 3. Then it will go to Novosibirsk, Ekaterinburg, Samara, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

In each city, the trophy will be exhibited in special tents, access to which will be granted on a first-come-first-serve basis or by special free invitations, which can be obtained by registering on the tour website.

The trophy will be welcomed by renowned Russian regional leaders and ambassadors of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, famous football players, actors and other public figures. The celebratory events will create a festive atmosphere in each city and ensure a warm welcoming of the trophy by the locals.

By Chi Xiaoning