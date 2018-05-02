LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Missing White House tree planted by Trump, Macron actually in quarantine

1
2018-05-02 13:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The missing tree planted in the White House grounds last week by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron has been proved to be actually in quarantine.

"It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the U.S.. It will be replanted afterwards," tweeted French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud on Monday.

He also said its roots "were enclosed in a plastic protection" and "remained carefully isolated."

The tree would be inspected for parasites, which could spread to other trees nearby if left unchecked, according to a CNN report.

The oak sapling was brought by Macron to Trump as a gift, and Washington media flocked to the South Lawn of the White House to snap photos as the two heads of state ceremoniously shoveled dirt onto it a week ago.

However, the tree was gone from the lawn over the weekend and news photographers took a shot of the pale patch of grass left in its place.

The oak came from Belleau Wood in northeast France, where about 2,000 American soldiers died in a World War I battle.

Its disappearance has become an internet sensation with mounting speculation about the tree's fate.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.