South Korea seeks UN support for DPRK nuclear site closure: UN spokesperson

South Korean President Moon Jae-in sought the UN's support to verify the imminent closure of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) nuclear test site, the UN spokesperson office said Tuesday.

Moon make the request Monday in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the office said.

Moon also asked the world body to support the implementation of South Korea's agreement with the DPRK to transform their demilitarized zone into a peace zone.

Guterres congratulated Moon on the success of the historic summit between Moon and DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un on April 27.

During the summit meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, Kim said his country will openly close by the end of May the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in northeast of the DPRK, where all of its six nuclear tests were conducted.

After the summit, Moon and Kim signed and announced the Panmunjom Declaration in which the two sides agreed on complete denuclearization and the change of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty.

The UN chief reiterated full support for furthering the inter-Korean dialogue and pledged that the UN stands ready to discuss possible forms of support.