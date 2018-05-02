China launches project to build largest birth defect risk database

Over 30 medical institutions across China recently launched a research project on serious birth defect risks through follow-ups with 500,000 pregnant women and the formation of a teratogenic risk database.

Initiated by the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital and with the participation of 33 medical institutions from 17 provinces and cities, the new project aims to find solutions and approaches to reducing the incidence of birth defect and increase population quality at birth, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.

The project will build a progestation/early pregnancy birth cohort and biological sample base through follow-ups with 500,000 pregnant women, gathering relevant data on birth defects and samples in various time periods.

Risk factors on serious birth defects will be analyzed and teratogens will be filtered through big data, thus creating a risk-level evaluation system.

This will be the first public progestation/early pregnancy birth cohort multi-dimension big database in China that focuses on influences of risk factors such as genetics, medications and environments on birth defects.

A test run for the project began last November, with participant numbers steadily increasing each month as of April. Experts expect the number of samples in the database will exceed at least one million.

This huge amount will also be shared internationally. Due to funding or population restrictions, no other country has conducted research on as large a scale as this.

About 900,000 new-born babies in China suffer from birth defects every year.

The causes for many of them remain unclear and risk prevention has entered a stagnant phase, which is why this project is necessary, reported media.

"Birth defects cannot be detected upon pregnancy. Some can only be discovered at a later stage, even in late pregnancy. This will inevitably harm pregnant women and their families," Yue Wentao, an expert at the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, explained to The Beijing News.

If the cause of the defects can be found, families could not only make earlier decisions, but also have pregnant women stay away from teratogens as a means of risk prevention.