LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

More than 60 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts

1
2018-05-02 08:52CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Suicide bombers killed more than 60 people at a mosque and a market on Tuesday in the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi, AFP reported, citing local residents.

The blasts reportedly carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. local time (1200GMT). The first blast was inside a mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised explosive device next to a second-hand clothes market outside the same mosque.

An official from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and the Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

A medical source at the Mubi General Hospital said they had received 37 bodies.

However, two local residents who attended funerals of the victims said they saw more than 68 bodies and more bodies were being brought by families of the victims.

Musa Bello, head of the Mubi North local government area, said Boko Haram, a militant group emerging from northeastern Nigeria, was responsible for the suicide blasts.

Last November, at least 50 people were killed following a suicide blast in a mosque in Mubi.

The United Nations believes the terror group has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009.

(With input from Xinhua, AFP)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.