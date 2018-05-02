More than 60 killed in Nigeria suicide blasts

Suicide bombers killed more than 60 people at a mosque and a market on Tuesday in the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi, AFP reported, citing local residents.

The blasts reportedly carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. local time (1200GMT). The first blast was inside a mosque, while the second bomber detonated his improvised explosive device next to a second-hand clothes market outside the same mosque.

An official from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and the Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

A medical source at the Mubi General Hospital said they had received 37 bodies.

However, two local residents who attended funerals of the victims said they saw more than 68 bodies and more bodies were being brought by families of the victims.

Musa Bello, head of the Mubi North local government area, said Boko Haram, a militant group emerging from northeastern Nigeria, was responsible for the suicide blasts.

Last November, at least 50 people were killed following a suicide blast in a mosque in Mubi.

The United Nations believes the terror group has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009.

(With input from Xinhua, AFP)