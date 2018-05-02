Trump says to announce venue, date for meeting with DPRK's Kim in 'couple of days'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the location and date of his upcoming meeting with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un probably will be announced in a "couple of days."

"I think it's probably going to be announced over the next couple of days, location and date," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I want to get it done," added Trump, referring to his meeting with Kim, which Trump said on Saturday could take place over the next three or four weeks.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that Singapore and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the DPRK and South Korea could be possible sites for his talks with Kim.

The Trump-Kim meeting could be another step forward for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula following a summit on Friday between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The inter-Korean ice-breaking talks were held at Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of Panmunjom inside the four-km-wide, 250-km-long DMZ.

Kim was the first DPRK leader to set foot on South Korean soil since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice.

After the meeting, Seoul and Pyongyang confirmed in a joint declaration a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty.