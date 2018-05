Premier Li Keqiang meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Seoul, Nov. 1, 2015. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Premier Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Indonesia and Japan, and attend the 7th China-Japan-Republic of Korea Leaders' Meeting, from Sunday to May 11, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Li will make the visits at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Hua said.