Indian PM to kick off election campaign in Karnataka

2018-05-01

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would kick-start election campaign and address rallies Tuesday in southwestern state of Karnataka, officials said.

Local elections in the state are scheduled to take place on May 12.

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) officials said Modi will address three rallies during the day in the state.

A total of 2,655 candidates, including 219 women are in the fray for 224-member lawmaking body of the state, election officials said.

Modi is also scheduled to address over a dozen rallies in Karnataka until May 8.

"Looking forward to being in Karnataka today (Tuesday). I will be addressing three rallies across the state," Modi wrote on twitter ahead of his visit.

Officials said BJP is contesting from all the 224 constituencies of the state, Congress party has fielded its candidates from 222 constituencies and Janata Dal-Secular from 201.

BJP President Amit Shah is also camping in the state to take part in the election campaign rallies.

Besides, 2008 candidates will be contesting elections as independents and on behalf of national, regional and fringe parties.

The counting of votes will take place on May 15.

Analysts said the elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led government in the state.

　　

