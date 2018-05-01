China, UAE vow to boost strategic partnership

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi (L), who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Su Xiaopo)

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi on Monday held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vowing to boost strategic partnership.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, extended Xi's warm greetings to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the crown prince.

Yang said that China pays great attention to its ties with the UAE, and has always regarded the UAE as a diplomatic priority in the Middle East.

The two countries have developed sound relations, deepened political mutual trust, and witnessed significant results through cooperation, Yang said.

"China is willing to further enhance pragmatic cooperation in all fields with the UAE, increase people-to-people exchanges, and boost strategic partnership to make greater achievements in developing the bilateral ties in the new era," he said.

China is also willing to integrate the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies of the UAE, said Yang.

He expressed the belief that the bilateral cooperation will be reinforced in co-building the initiative to benefit both peoples, as a result of the efforts exerted by the leaders of the two countries.

Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of the Silk Road.

The crown prince asked Yang to convey warm greetings to President Xi from the UAE president and himself.

The UAE admires China's achievements in development and cherishes its unique friendship with China, he said.

"The UAE is willing to increase communication and coordination with China, implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, and deepen cooperation in all fields to uplift the bilateral relations to a higher level," the crown prince added.

Yang also met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.