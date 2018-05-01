China, Dominican Republic establish diplomatic relations

The People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday signed a communique in Beijing to establish bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas Maldonado attended the signing ceremony in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

According to the communique, Dominican Republic ended its ties with Taiwan, and only recognizes the People's Republic of China.

The Dominican Republic is a sovereign state located in the Caribbean region. It is the second-largest Caribbean nation by area and third by population with around 10 million people.