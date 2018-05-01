LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Dominican Republic establish diplomatic relations

1
2018-05-01 12:16CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday signed a communique in Beijing to establish bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas Maldonado attended the signing ceremony in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

According to the communique, Dominican Republic ended its ties with Taiwan, and only recognizes the People's Republic of China.

The Dominican Republic is a sovereign state located in the Caribbean region. It is the second-largest Caribbean nation by area and third by population with around 10 million people.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.