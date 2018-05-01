Xi salutes national model workers

President Xi Jinping gives a speech ahead of International Workers' Day, which falls on Tuesday this year. (Photo/Xinhua)

Working hard the most 'honorable, noble, great and beautiful virtue'

Working hard is the most honorable, noble, great and beautiful virtue, President Xi Jinping said ahead of International Workers' Day, which falls on Tuesday this year.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to national model workers who are studying at the China University of Labor Relations.

National model workers are individuals recognized by the CPC and central government from around the country who exemplify an outstanding work ethic. More than 2,000 national-level model workers were named in 2015 from all walks of life.

In his letter, Xi extended greetings to all workers in the country and spoke highly of the contributions that the model workers have made to the development of the Party and the nation.

Since 1992, the university has provided an undergraduate education to national model workers as a reward for their hard work.

Those currently studying at the university wrote a letter to Xi recently to report on their studies of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. In the letter, they expressed their determination to work hard to achieve more going forward.

Providing a university education for national model workers is a way of rewarding them and recognizing their selfless contributions, Xi said, adding that it also shows how much the Party and country care about them.

"Socialism is built through hard work, and the new era is also achieved through hard work," the president wrote in his reply, adding that he hopes the workers will "cherish the honor, study hard and continue your endeavors in various positions to make more progress".

The model workers are also encouraged to share their spirit of diligence and inspire workers across the country to work hard in the new era.