China simplifies passport application procedures for citizens

2018-04-30 Xinhua

Chinese citizens will no longer need to make multiple trips to apply for passports and other travel documents starting May 1.

They can make appointments with the immigration administration online for the application, and only need to make one trip to the administration to complete the application process, according to the policy announced by the State Immigration Administration (SIA).

It will take about 20 days for citizens to apply for a passport in places where they are not registered as permanent residents, a 10-day improvement over the current process, according to the SIA document.

Immigration administrations will offer speedy service to those who urgently need travel documents. They will work on Saturdays and extra hours before busy holidays and travel seasons.

The policy is aimed at meeting the increasing demand for international travel among Chinese people.

　　

