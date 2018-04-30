LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Death toll rises to 23 after 2 bomb attacks rock Afghan capital

1
2018-04-30 14:21Xinhua Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

At least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul on Monday morning, officials said.

The latest figures showed that 21 people were killed in Monday morning's two explosions and 27 others wounded, Waheed Majroh, a public health ministry spokesman, tweeted.

Two assailants also died on the spot.

A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle detonated his explosive roughly at 08:00 a.m. local time in Shash Darak locality in Police District 9 of the city, according to Kabul police.

The second blast occurred around 40 minutes later after rescue teams, responding police and reporters gathered at the site.

Those among the killed were three Afghan journalists, including an Afghan photo journalist of AFP news agency, according to an Afghan journalist advocacy agency.

The target of the blasts has yet to be determined, but the explosions occurred near a sub-office of National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's primary intelligence agency.

Sirens could be heard after the blast in the fortified area where several foreign embassies, the NATO-led coalition forces' headquarters, and scores of apartment buildings are located.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet. Enditem

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.