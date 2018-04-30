Death toll rises to 7 after 2 bomb attacks rock Afghan capital Kabul

At least seven civilians, including a woman, were killed and over 20 others wounded after two bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul on Monday morning, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle detonated his explosive roughly at 08:00 a.m. local time in Shash Darak locality in Police District 9 of the city, leaving casualties, Najib Danish told local media, Tolo News TV.

The second blast occurred around 40 minutes later after rescue teams, responding police and reporters gathered at the site.

Among the casualties in second blast was an Afghan photo journalist.

The target of the blasts has yet to be determined, but the explosions occurred near a sub-office of National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's primary intelligence agency.

Sirens could be heard after the blast in the fortified area where several foreign embassies, the NATO-led coalition forces' headquarters, and scores of apartment buildings are located.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

Several bomb attacks hit the same area over the past years.

In February this year, one civilian and two security force members were killed and five people injured in a suicide blast in Shash Darak claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.