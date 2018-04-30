LINE

Translation training alliance launched to promote Chinese culture overseas

2018-04-30 10:04Xinhua

Chinese universities have partnered with domestic and overseas publishing and education agencies to train professionals specializing in the translation of Chinese classics and philosophy.

The alliance was co-launched by Peking University, Renmin University of China, Beijing Normal University, Nankai University, Beijing Language and Culture University, China Translation and Publishing House and U.S. English Language Service.

"There is a persistent asymmetry in the relationship between Chinese and Western culture," said Roger T. Ames, an expert in Confucianism and visiting professor at Peking University.

He observed that it is easy to find good translations of Western works in Chinese bookstores, while English translations of Chinese works are not common in Western bookstores.

"Translating Chinese takes a lot of study and training, and educational institutions should work more closely with publishing houses and other platforms to tell more interesting and insightful Chinese cultural stories," said Zhu Yuan, director of a postgraduate translation program at Renmin University of China.

　　

