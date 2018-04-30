LINE

China's Ding takes commanding lead over Mcgill at snooker worlds

2018-04-30 09:39Xinhua

China's former world No. 1 Ding Junhui established an 8-0 advantage against Scotland's Anthony McGill at the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield on Sunday.

Ding, ranked third in the world, swept up all of the frames and gave McGill no chance. The 2016 finalist won the first session in runs of 102, 81, 126, 64, 75, 99 and 73.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Sheffield, was given a standing ovation by an appreciative crowd.

The two players will resume competition at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

　　

