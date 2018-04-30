LINE

Shandong Luneng beat Henan Jianye 2-1 for 3rd straight win in CSL

2018-04-30

Chinese striker Jin Jingdao scored two goals to help home team Shandong Luneng crush Henan Jianye 2-1 for their third straight win on Sunday in the Chinese Super League.

The victory helped Luneng move up to second place in the table, one point behind league leaders Shanghai SIPG.

Christian Bassogog scored the opener from a solo long run in the 39th minute for the visitors, Jin then found the equalizer in the 47th minute, and sealed the victory for Luneng nine minutes later.

Changchun Yatai extended its winning streak to three games with a 2-1 win over Shanghai SIPG, imposing the league leaders first lose of the season. Leading advantage for Shanghai SIPG was narrowed to just one point as closest rivals Shandong Luneng triumphed.

The match between Beijing Guoan and Guizhou Hengfeng turned out to be a dramatic scoreline as both teams combined for seven goals in total.

Jonathan Viera scored twice for Guoan in 6th and 18th minutes. Although Hengfeng tried to catch up with three goals from Steve Trawally, two more goals helped the home team have the last laugh of 4-3.

In other actions of the day, Shanghai Greenland beat bottom side Dalian Yifang 1-0, Chongqing Lifan lost to Guangzhou R&F 0-1.

　　

