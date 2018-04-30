LINE

Nepali delegation sets out for China to discuss cross-border railway

A high-level Nepali government delegation has left for China to discuss cross-border railway construction between the two countries, an official of Nepal' Department of Railway (DoR) said.

The delegation led by Secretary of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Madhusudan Adhhikari left for China on Saturday and will discuss expanding Chinese railway to Nepal's capital Kathmandu through Chinese border town of Kerung, and Chinese cooperation in the areas of human resource development related to railway, Kiran Karki, engineer at the DoR, told Xinhua on Sunday.

The Nepali government delegation is visiting China after Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali discussed cross-border railway development among others during his visit to China earlier this month.

The Nepali government has identified a cross-border railway project connecting Kerung and Kathmandu as one of the potential projects to be developed under the Belt and Road Initiative.

　　

