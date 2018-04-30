A human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine becomes available in China for women between 16 to 26 years old as the country steps up efforts in fighting cervical cancer.

The country's top drug regulator has allowed the new vaccine to enter the Chinese market after meeting certain requirements.

There are three HPV vaccines which cover different kinds of viruses and different age groups from nine to 45 years old. The new vaccine can help prevent 92.1 percent of all kinds of cervical cancers.

By far all the HPV vaccines available worldwide can also be bought in China.

Cervical cancer is caused by sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV. There is also evidence linking HPV with other cancers affecting both male and female genitals.

HPV vaccine producers have been asked to develop risk management plans and track their products' development after entering the market.