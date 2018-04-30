China, Kuwait pledge to deepen cooperation, seek common development

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi (1st L), who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (1st R) in Kuwait City, Kuwait, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi on Sunday held talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, extended Xi's sincere greetings and good wishes to the Kuwaiti emir.

The two countries have always supported each other and are good friends and partners, since the establishment of the diplomatic relations 47 years ago, Yang said.

"China is willing to work with Kuwait to further consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen high-level communication, deepen practical cooperation, reinforce complementary advantages and boost common development to uplift the bilateral ties to a higher level," he said.

Kuwait was among the first countries to sign a cooperation deal with China under the Belt and Road Initiative and China regards Kuwait as an important partner in co-building the initiative in the Gulf region, Yang said.

Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of the Silk Road.

The Belt and Road Initiative and Kuwait 2035 Vision highly correspond with each other and China is willing to cooperate with Kuwait to jointly push forward the project called "Silk City and Five Islands," Yang said.

The Kuwaiti emir asked Yang to convey his warm greetings and good wishes to Xi.

Kuwait regards China as a trustworthy strategic partner, said the emir, expressing his hope for building a long-term and stable partnership with China.

Kuwait is willing to deepen cooperation with China in all fields, positively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and integrate the "Silk City and Five Islands" project with the initiative, he said.

The Kuwaiti leader added that Kuwait highly regards China's international status and its role in world affairs, and is willing to enhance the bilateral cooperation and coordination on major global issues to preserve regional and international peace and stability.

Yang also met with Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.