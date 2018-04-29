DPRK top leader ready to talk with Japan: Seoul

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has said during the inter-Korean summit that Pyongyang was ready to hold dialogue with Japan at any time, the Blue House of South Korea said Sunday.

Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said that Moon had a telephone conversation for 45 minutes from 10:00 a.m. local time with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to explain and share the result of the April 27 summit with the DPRK leader.

At the summit, Moon relayed Abes willingness to talk with Pyongyang and normalize Japan-DPRK relations to the DPRK leader. In response, Kim told Moon that his country was ready to talk with Japan at any time.