LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

DPRK top leader ready to talk with Japan: Seoul

1
2018-04-29 15:58 Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has said during the inter-Korean summit that Pyongyang was ready to hold dialogue with Japan at any time, the Blue House of South Korea said Sunday.

Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said that Moon had a telephone conversation for 45 minutes from 10:00 a.m. local time with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to explain and share the result of the April 27 summit with the DPRK leader.

At the summit, Moon relayed Abes willingness to talk with Pyongyang and normalize Japan-DPRK relations to the DPRK leader. In response, Kim told Moon that his country was ready to talk with Japan at any time.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.