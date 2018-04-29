Trump says could meet with Kim Jong Un in three or four weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday in Michigan state that his meeting with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un could happen in three or four weeks.

"It's going be a very important meeting, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said.

The White House added that Trump did not know what will happen concerning the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, the White House announced that Trump discussed in phone calls about the latest developments of the Korean Peninsula with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump and Moon discussed the inter-Korean meeting Friday between Moon and Kim, and emphasized that "a peaceful and prosperous future for North Korea (the DPRK) is contingent upon its complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization."

In a separate call with Abe, the two leaders reiterated the need for the DPRK to "abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs."

Earlier on Friday, Trump told a press conference that he has a "very good working relationship" with Kim, and that "we're down to two countries, as to a site" to host the meeting with Kim, "and we'll let you know what that site is."