Suspect arrested after NW China knife attack

2018-04-29

The arrest of a male suspect has been approved after nine students were killed and another 10 injured in a knife attack near a middle school in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Friday, local police said Saturday evening.

The attack occurred at around 6:10 p.m. Friday near the No.3 Middle School in Mizhi County. Seven females and two males died, according to the local government.

The injured are receiving treatment in hospital. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, eight of the injured were recovering and the two critically injured are in stable condition.

　　

