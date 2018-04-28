LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China launches anti-bullying campaign for middle, primary schools

1
2018-04-28 21:39Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China has launched an anti-bullying campaign aimed at middle and primary schools, according to the Education Supervision Committee of the State Council.

According to the circular on the campaign, education departments should make clear which institutions and personnel are in charge of the campaign, lay down plans to carry out the work and create public information.

Schools should set up anti-bullying commissions, and make clear the specific tasks of teachers and officials, as well as the specific procedures for the early warning, handling and intervention of campus bullying cases.

They should also make clear the specific punishment against different degrees of bullying in their campus rules, the circular reads.

Moreover, schools are asked to launch at least one educational campaign against bullying every semester to promote anti-bullying knowledge and skills, with surveys conducted to spot any signs of bullying or ongoing bullying.

The office of the Education Supervision Committee of the State Council will supervise the campaign, record the bullying cases in different regions and publicize them on a bi-monthly basis.

An overall assessment and summary of the campaign will be released in late November, after which an assessment report on the anti-bullying campaign under the country's supervision and guidance will be generated.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.