China exposes corruption in poverty relief online

2018-04-28 Xinhua

China's top anti-graft body on Friday opened a new section on its website to expose cases of corruption and misconduct in the country's poverty relief drive.

It is part of a three-year campaign launched by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China to keep high alert on graft in case it impedes the poverty relief work.

Among the first batch of 24 cases exposed, six were concerned with the misappropriation or swindling of funds intended for renovating dilapidated houses, according to the CCDI website.

Other violations involved embezzling job training funds, extorting bribes, falsification and dereliction of duty.

In one case, Li Linqing, former Party chief of Caozhuang village in central China's Henan Province, was found to have swindled more than 67,000 yuan (10,700 U.S. dollars) of house renovation funds.

Li was expelled from the Party, with his case transferred to judicial departments for further investigation.

Huang Rongyi, a local official of Wangdian, a township in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was given a "serious warning" from the Party authority for making false reports on the income of impoverished families and failing to perform his duties in poverty alleviation.

"Winning the battle against poverty is a promise that the Party has made to the people and is a political task that must be fulfilled," the CCDI said in the announcement.

　　

