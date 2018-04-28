China urges U.S. to assess IPR protection objectively

China on Saturday urged the United States to assess the protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) by foreign governments including the Chinese in an objective, fair manner, and a spirit of goodwill.

The statement was issued by the Ministry of Commerce on its website in response to the Office of the United States Trade Representative's Friday release of the "2018 Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Rights." China has been placed on the office's Priority Watch List this year.

"China objects to this move by the United States and urges the U.S. side to faithfully fulfill its bilateral commitments and respect the facts," said the Ministry of Commerce in the statement.