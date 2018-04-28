LINE

Beijing Metro Line 19 to open in 2020

2018-04-28 16:37Xinhua

Beijing's subway line 19 is under construction and will be operational in 2020, according to Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office.

The new line, with a total length of 22.4 km, will have 10 stops and run north/south through the western part of the city.

Starting at Xingong station in Daxing district in the south and ending at Mudanyuan station in northern Haidian district, the line is expected to help relieve traffic pressure in the busy financial area.

Beijing now has 22 metro lines. In 2017, the city's metro system measured 608 kilometers. By the end of 2018, the system will be extended to 630 kilometers.

　　

