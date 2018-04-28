LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Rapid transit networks to link Xiongan with neighbors

1
2018-04-28 14:30chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
(Photo/Xinhua)

(Photo/Xinhua)

Rapid and efficient transport networks will be built to connect Xiongan New Area in North China's Hebei province and surrounding cities, according to the master plan for the area released this month.

In the future, there will be four north-south and two east-west high-speed rail routes, as well as four north-south and three east-west expressways across the area.

By train, it will take only 20 minutes from Xiongan to Beijing's new airport in southern Daxing district, 30 minutes to Beijing or Tianjin, 60 minutes to Hebei's provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

By car, it will need just 60 minutes to drive from Xiongan to Beijing or Tianjin, and 90 minutes to Shijiazhuang.

Launched in April last year, Xiongan New Area sits at the center of the triangular area formed by Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang.

It is about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, 100 km west of Tianjin and 160 km northeast of Shijiazhuang.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.