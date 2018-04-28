Rapid transit networks to link Xiongan with neighbors

(Photo/Xinhua)

Rapid and efficient transport networks will be built to connect Xiongan New Area in North China's Hebei province and surrounding cities, according to the master plan for the area released this month.

In the future, there will be four north-south and two east-west high-speed rail routes, as well as four north-south and three east-west expressways across the area.

By train, it will take only 20 minutes from Xiongan to Beijing's new airport in southern Daxing district, 30 minutes to Beijing or Tianjin, 60 minutes to Hebei's provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

By car, it will need just 60 minutes to drive from Xiongan to Beijing or Tianjin, and 90 minutes to Shijiazhuang.

Launched in April last year, Xiongan New Area sits at the center of the triangular area formed by Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang.

It is about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, 100 km west of Tianjin and 160 km northeast of Shijiazhuang.