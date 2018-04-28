LINE

DPRK official media confirms complete denuclearization

2018-04-28

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) confirmed on Saturday that top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a common goal of "complete denuclearization."

This is the first time for the Korean Central News Agency to inform the DPRK public of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula signed by Kim and Moon one day ago.

The two leaders confirmed a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty after their first-ever summit held in Panmunjom on Friday.

In recent years, the DPRK had repeatedly stressed that it would not abandon its nuclear program. Signing the joint declaration shows a dramatic shift in its nuclear policy.

　　

