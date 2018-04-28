LINE

Indian PM Modi hails 'fruitful talks' with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan

2018-04-28
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed "extensive and fruitful" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China's Wuhan.

Modi is in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province for informal meetings with Xi on Friday and Saturday. It is  his fourth visit to China since taking office in 2014. 

"Delighted to meet President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Our talks were extensive and fruitful. We deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues," he tweeted. 

Xi Jinping Friday also told Modi that coopearation between China and India – two major emerging markets – can have a global impact.

In the other tweet on late Friday, Modi expressed his gratitude toward Xi's "wonderful gesture of personally accompanying" him in Wuhan and praised China's history and culture.

Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Modi has visited Hubei Provincial Museum to see an exhibition of fine relics from Chinese civilization－with special focus on the culture of Hubei, on Friday.

 

　　

