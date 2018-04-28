Chinese AI Go program wins faceoff with top player Ke Jie

Ke Jie (L) is playing Go with Golaxy, a Chinese-developed AI program. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

A Chinese-developed artificial intelligence (AI) program won the game with Ke Jie, the world's top Go player, on Friday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

The AI program, dubbed "Golaxy", has "learnt from AlphaGo thesis, but made breakthroughs in the feature system, model structure and algorithm structure that exceed AlphaGo," said Jin Xing, chairman of Golaxy, adding that it showcases Chinese AI companies' spirit of active exploration and capability of innovation.

It has won 28 out of 30 games against the world's top Go players after launching on April 12.

Golaxy won't be a simple repetition of AlphaGo thesis, stressed Jin. The team is now "exploring new methods to consume fewer computing resources and training samples."

"There is always a sense of incapability when I play Go with AI, as its algorithm and overall judgment are far beyond me. It's indeed difficult," said Ke.

"The fearlessness and spirit to scale new heights is admirable," said Lei Xiang referring to Ke's courage to once again challenge the AI program.

Go, also known as weiqi, is a traditional Chinese game that originated about 4,000 years ago. It is essentially a fight for territory on a 19-by-19 square board, and has fascinated players in Asia and around the world for at least two millennia.

By Gao Yun