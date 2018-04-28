China to begin reviewing individual books of civil code

China's top legislature will begin deliberating on individual books of a civil code in 2018.

This information was revealed as the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee released its legislative agenda of the year on Friday.

Compiling a civil code was a decision made by the central leadership. It is expected to be completed by 2020.

A two-step approach has been designed. The General Provisions of the Civil Law was adopted in 2017, marking the first step.

It will be followed by the compiling of five individual books that deal with property, contract, tort liability, marriage, and inheritance.

In 2018, the legislature will also prioritize promulgating laws on vehicle purchase taxes, farmland occupation taxes, and community correction, according to the agenda

The property tax law, personal income tax law, and minors protection law have been put on the waiting list, although drafts may still make it to the top legislature for review this year.