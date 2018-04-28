LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China to begin reviewing individual books of civil code

1
2018-04-28 10:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's top legislature will begin deliberating on individual books of a civil code in 2018.

This information was revealed as the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee released its legislative agenda of the year on Friday.

Compiling a civil code was a decision made by the central leadership. It is expected to be completed by 2020.

A two-step approach has been designed. The General Provisions of the Civil Law was adopted in 2017, marking the first step.

It will be followed by the compiling of five individual books that deal with property, contract, tort liability, marriage, and inheritance.

In 2018, the legislature will also prioritize promulgating laws on vehicle purchase taxes, farmland occupation taxes, and community correction, according to the agenda

The property tax law, personal income tax law, and minors protection law have been put on the waiting list, although drafts may still make it to the top legislature for review this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.