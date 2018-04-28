LINE

Top political advisor calls for joint efforts to advance peaceful reunification of motherland

2018-04-28 10:46Xinhua
Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with representatives of the first meeting of the new council of the Chinese mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait (ARATS), in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday called for efforts to unite with Taiwan compatriots to advance peaceful reunification of the motherland, and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while meeting with representatives of the first meeting of the new council of the Chinese mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait (ARATS).

Describing the current cross-Strait situation as complex and grave, Wang asked the new ARATS council to take the initiative to improve communication with Taiwan compatriots, promote cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and properly handle problems and emergencies arising during the process.

The meeting also approved Zhang Zhijun, former director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, as the new president of ARATS.

Long Mingbiao was approved as executive vice president of ARATS, and Sun Yafu and Li Yafei as vice presidents.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, also attended and addressed the meeting.

More than 170 council members attended the meeting.

 

　　

