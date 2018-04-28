LINE

China's Lyu trails Hawkins 5-3 at snooker worlds

2018-04-28

China's Lyu Haotian trailed sixth seed Barry Hawkins 5-3 after their first session of the second round match at the Snooker World Championship on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Lyu, the lowest-ranked player at Crucible this year, is the only Chinese left in the last 16 besides former world number one Ding Junhui .

Hawkins, runner-up in 2013 and a semifinalist on three other occasions, was off to a tremendous start as breaks of 91, 71, 64 and 129 put him 4-0 ahead.

Lyu, who knocked out Marco Fu in the first round on his Crucible debut, took the fifth frame with a 73 then Hawkins went 5-1 ahead with a 103. In a high quality session, Lyu responded with 95 to take the seventh frame and a 42 clearance to win the eighth.

Elsewhere, Judd Trump narrowly avoided a shock defeat in a thrilling clash with first timer Chris Wakelin, taking a final frame decider to win 10-9.

Anthony McGill stormed back from four frames behind to stun Ryan Day 10-8 in another first round clash and will take on third-ranked Ding on Saturday.

In another best-of-25 frames second round match, Mark Allen took a 5-3 lead over Joe Perry.

　　

