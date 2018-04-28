Leaders commit to building resilient, innovative ASEAN

Leaders of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced their commitment to building a resilient and innovative ASEAN, which is able to navigate the challenges related to the increasing change and growing uncertainties in the global strategic landscape in a coordinated, integrated and effective manner.

The ASEAN Leaders' Vision for a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN was released on Friday's late night at the ASEAN 2018 website.

ASEAN leaders reaffirmed the commitment to implement the ASEAN Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025; ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025; ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025; the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan III; and the Master Plan for ASEAN Connectivity 2025, towards realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the statement said.

The leaders reiterated 10 key principles that will underscore ASEAN member states' collective vision and commitment to build a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN in 2018 and beyond. These principles are related to ASEAN's unity and centrality, rules-based order, peace and security, cooperation against terrorism and non-traditional threats, economic integration and openness, embracing technology, investment in youth and elderly, strengthening ASEAN identity, sustainable and inclusive development, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The document also said the leaders agreed to a number of items in aspects of peace and security, terrorism, non-traditional threats, economic integration, regional connectivity, resilience and safety, smart and sustainable development, and people and institutions.

The items include completing the Model ASEAN Extradition Treaty and commencing the work on an ASEAN Extradition Treaty, conduct the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus on an annual basis, enhancing regional cooperation on countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism, working towards an ASEAN Joint Statement which affirms the importance of rules-based order for cyberspace, implementing measures to boost intra-ASEAN trade and enhancing trade facilitation, establishing an ASEAN Agreement on E-commerce, implementing the ASEAN Declaration on Cruise Tourism, establishing an ASEAN Agreement on Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Cooperation, establishing an ASEAN Smart Cities Network, and renewing the Singapore-ASEAN Youth Fund.

Together with the ASEAN Leaders' Vision, two other documents were released online, which are the Concept Note for an ASEAN Smart Cities Network and the ASEAN Leaders' Statement on Cybersecurity Cooperation.

ASEAN leaders met and had a working dinner on Friday evening. The formal ASEAN Summit will kick off on Saturday evening.