LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russia cracks down on 'IS sleeping cell members'

1
2018-04-28 10:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that it has "suppressed" four members of a sleeping cell of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, who had planned a series of attacks in the Moscow region.

The FSB did not disclose details about the operation conducted last month, including whether the suspects were detained or killed, only saying that the group came from the city of Novy Urengoy in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Their activities were said to have been coordinated by terrorists in Syria with the help of instant messaging service Telegram, which Russia is attempting to block.

On Thursday, as a sequel, the FSB in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a special operation in Novy Urengoy, detaining 20 people.

During the operation, law enforcement officers reportedly seized a large number of religious extremist literature and video materials promoting IS activities, as well as communication equipment.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.