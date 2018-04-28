Senior Chinese official stresses study of The Communist Manifesto

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) stressed the study of The Communist Manifesto and called for promotion of theoretical study on Marxism at a symposium Friday.

Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the symposium on The Communist Manifesto, an 1848 pamphlet by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, and its significance in contemporary time.

Huang stressed understanding how The Communist Manifesto has guided the CPC's revolution, development, and reforms while reviewing it.

He also required widespread promotion among the public of the study of classic works of Marxism, as well as how to adapt Marxism to a Chinese context and the current times.

This year marks the 170th anniversary of the publication of The Communist Manifesto and the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth.