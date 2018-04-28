LINE

Premier Li calls for building clean government

2018-04-28
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, makes remarks at the cabinet's first meeting on clean governance in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called for accelerating the transformation of government functions and building a clean government to create an orderly and upright environment for economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee made the remarks at the cabinet's first meeting on clean governance.

Noting that corruption occurs occasionally in some major areas, Li stressed the importance of enhancing checks and supervision of power.

He called for more efforts to streamline administration and delegate power to lower levels and further improve business environment.

The premier also urged efforts to ensure public funds be securely and efficiently used, and work to ensure transactions of public resources be conducted transparently.

He also demanded more effort to take good care of and effectively manage public assets, and strengthen the supervision and control of the whole process of a public project, including decision-making, approval, and implementation.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was invited to the meeting.

　　

