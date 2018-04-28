LINE

China calls for preservation of Iran nuclear deal

China Friday called for the Iran nuclear deal remain intact and be treated seriously.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question about Russia's concerns over the situation facing the deal.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Russia is "seriously concerned" with the recent statements by U.S. and French leaders on the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zakharova said that the deal is a balanced mechanism that takes into account the interests of all participants. "The destruction of this fragile balance of interests will lead to serious consequences for international security and the non-proliferation regime," Zakharova said.

The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement jointly negotiated and signed by six international mediators (Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France, and Germany), the European Union and Iran. It was adopted by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

"China calls for all related parties to strengthen dialogue and coordination over the situation facing the Iran nuclear deal, to keep the deal intact and treat it seriously," Hua said.

China will continue to safeguard and implement the deal in an objective, fair, and responsible manner, she said.

　　

